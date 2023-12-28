NIRD receives Development Leadership Award 2023

Hyderabad: The National Institute for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) was awarded the Development Leadership Award 2023 by the Agriculture Today Group on December 21.

The award was given for its outstanding work, which has positively touched the lives of millions of the rural people. NIRDPR was selected for the award by the National Awards Committee, under the Chairmanship of former Chief Justice of India, Justice P Sathasivam.

In its citation of the award, the committee observed that 'as a think-tank' for the Ministry of Rural Development and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, NIRDPR’s work focuses on achieving inclusive and sustainable improvement in the quality of life of rural India through research, creation of knowledge base, capacity building of stakeholders and development interventions.

The institution has operationalised the core value of sustainability through its capacity building programmes in the spheres of conserving resources, improving the resource use efficiency of scarce resources, building resilience among rural communities, providing responsible and decentralised governance mechanisms and supporting and improving rural livelihoods.

It also made significant contributions to the designing, implementation and monitoring of flagship development programmes of the Government of India.

The award was given by Arjun Munda, Minister of Tribal Affairs and Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, at a function held as part of the Agriculture Leadership Conclave, in New Delhi on December 21. The function was presided over by former Chief Justice of India, Justice P Sathasivam.