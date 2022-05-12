NIRDPR, IPCA ink MoU to promote skills in pest management

Rajendranagar: The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Indian Pest Control Association (IPCA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to collaborate in pest management, particularly to standardise skill development for various job roles in the sector. The MoU will pave the way for creating training, besides establishing skill centres based on industry expectations, organising joint capacity development initiatives and training mentors for the industry.

The joint venture will lead to holistic development of the skilling ecosystem and skilled manpower in pest management through RPL, fresh skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling. Undertaking collaborative evidence-based policy research will help meet the industry requirements and the desired quality of training in line with international standards.

The MoU was signed by Dr M Srikanth, registrar, NIRD&PR and Prakash Sasidharan, president of IPCA. The event was hosted by DDU-GKY Resource Cell of NIRDPR. Senior officials of NIRD&PR, DDU-GKY division and members of the IPCA, online and offline, attended.

Dr G Narendra Kumar said the collaboration has already resulted in standardising eight job roles which are now approved by NCVET and made available on the National Qualification Register (NQR) portal. He urged the industry partners to explore eco-friendly pest management methods. Skilling personnel on the same will provide an edge to the industry internationally. The industry could consider establishing a model skilling centre of excellence in pest management that will work as a hub and spell quality of international standards.

He appreciated the efforts of the pest management industry and IPCA for taking concerted efforts to standardise the training curriculum for various job roles in collaboration with NIRDPR.

Prakash Sasidharan said the collaboration is a win-win for the industry and rural youth. "It is heartening that there is a demand for pest control workers who are Indians in countries like Saudi Arabia. The approach adopted by NIRDPR for training youth in the training of trainer programmes is having receptivity from rural youth. Hence it is encouraging; IPCA will be committed to taking concerted efforts forward on a larger scale nationally and internationally.

K V Satyanarayana, executive director DDU-GKY Resource Cell, observed that any skilling initiative to have a successful outcome has to have industry partnership. This helps training organisations cater to market demands and standards expected by the industry. This can lead to employability and sustainable livelihood for youth in rural and urban areas.

The MoU would go a long way in making sustainable efforts to develop skilled youth and in constantly raising the bar for quality of skill training in the pest management.