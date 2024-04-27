Nizam College showcases famed alumni

Live
Just In
Hyderabad: As part of Osmania University's Taksh programme, Nizam College organised various events, including setting up of 'Do You Know' boards on Friday.
The 'Do You Know' boards feature a compilation of notable former students who attended Nizam College. Professor B Bhima, the college principal, provided brief explanations about these distinguished alumni alongside their portraits. The list included India's first astronaut in space, Rakesh Sharma, film director Shyam Benegal, former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin, scientist Professor Taki Khan, Indian military figure Lt Gen Vikram Appalaswamy, and several other prominent personalities.
Their pictures were prominently displayed on the boards. He further said that numerous students have passed through Nizam College in its 137-year history and have gone on to achieve significant positions. The boards are intended to be a permanent fixture, showcasing these accomplished individuals. Additionally, during the event, the Sociology department of Nizam College released a brochure detailing the various courses offered, their unique features, employment opportunities, and information about the faculty members.