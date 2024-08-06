Nizam College students protest for hostel facility for UG girls

Hyderabad: Undergraduate students of Nizam college staged a silent protest in front of the college premises on Monday, demanding 100 per cent allotment of hostel rooms for undergraduate female students.

Student protesters highlighted that they have been protesting for three days for the allotment of 100 per cent hostel admissions for undergraduate students, particularly for women. Despite the previous government's GO that mandated hostel admissions for UG students, there has been no change in the allotments. Around 500 female students need accommodation in college hostels, and due to the lack of available space, they are forced to stay in private hostels, which is financially burdensome.

Mahitha, a third-year History student, said, “We are frustrated with sending representations and requesting the college authorities to accommodate UG women, but all our efforts have fallen on deaf ears.”

Nidhi, a final-year Computer Science student, said, “My friends and I have been raising our voices about this issue for years, but the authorities are not taking any action. Sometimes we get rooms on campus, but in most cases, we have to rely on private women’s hostels. Moreover, we are being charged hostel fees without receiving proper room allocations and other facilities.”