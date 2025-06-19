NMC urges govt to expedite in filling vacant posts

Hyderabad: Asking the government to fill up the vacant posts in the new medical colleges, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has assured the officials that neither there were plans to cut down the seats nor any proposal to revoke permissions.

This assurance was given to the State Health Secretary Christina Z Chongtu and Medical Education Director Narendra Kumar who attended the meeting with NMC officials in Delhi on Wednesday. The NMC had summoned these two officials after giving notices on vacant posts and lack of infrastructure in the medical colleges in the state. The opposition party BRS had targeted the government over the lack of infrastructure in the medical colleges posing a threat to the seats. There was a war of words between the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS party leaders on this issue. A clarification had to be issued by the DME that the notices were a routine process and seats will not be deducted.

According to the officials, the NMC officials were satisfied with the information given by the Health Secretary and DME on faculty and facilities in medical colleges. The officials explained that due to the establishment of a large number of colleges at one go, there was a shortage of faculty and difficulties in creating basic facilities.

The DME stated that the state government was committed to the development of medical colleges and affiliated hospitals, that the work of building colleges and hospitals is ongoing, necessary funds have been allocated, and permissions have been issued for the appointment of faculty.

The NMC suggested that faculty be appointed as soon as possible and facilities should be improved. The NMC clarified that there will be no problem with the permissions of colleges and there is no plan to cut seats, said the officials.