NMDC to conduct online events for students tomorrow

Hyderabad: The country's largest iron ore producing Navratna company, NMDC, is conducting an online painting competition and chess tournament for children on November 15 as part of its 63rd Foundation Day celebrations. Interested students can enroll and participate by visiting the link https://www.nmdcsports. com/. The chess tournament, for boys and girls, will be held in two categories – junior (I-VII) and senior (VIII-XII).

The drawing competitions will be held for students of classes I to XII in three categories – sub-junior (I-III), junior (IV-VIII) and senior (IX-XII) to highlight the Covid-19 impact on the following topics: 'Learnings from Covid-19'; 'Protecting yourself from Covid-19'; and 'Recognition for Covid warriors'

Both the competitions will take place online. Students from schools based out of Telangana, and NMDC-sponsored and supported schools in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh will participate in the open category. The drawing competition hopes to enhance creativity in children by using drawing and colouring techniques in a structured and systematic manner to develop higher levels of creativity, self-expression, along with their artistic skills.

Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, said schools today have a system where creativity and innovation are encouraged as important aspects of lateral thinking that play a significant role in the intellectual development of a child. Through the painting competition and chess tournament, NMDC encourages the vision of integrated development of children."