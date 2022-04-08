No bad blood between govt & Guv, clarifies KTR

Hyderabad: Stating that there were no conflicts between the Government and the Governor, IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that they would definitely respect when the Governor acts like a Governor. Reacting to the comments of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Rama Rao asked as to who insulted whom? "When did we insult the Governor? Why would we have conflicts with the Governor? Why is she thinking like that. We will definitely respect the Governor when the Governor acts like a Governor.

We did not do anything which is disrespectful to the Governor's office. Why is she thinking like that?" questioned Rao. The TRS working president further said that Tamilisai Soundararajan was a BJP leader in Tamil Nadu before becoming the Governor.

"I heard somewhere that she had rejected Kaushik Reddy's MLC plea because he is a politician. What was she till yesterday? She was the BJP Tamil Nadu president before. We have respect for the constitutional systems.

We did not have any issues with the Governor. Why we would have issues, she should also think before talking," said the TRS leader.