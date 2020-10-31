No, Moon Won’T Turn Blue Today

Hyderabad: Rebutting the 'misinformation' being spread by social media users and some media outlets, the Planetary Society India based in the city clarified that 'moon will not appear blue' on October 31.

Speaking to The Hans India, N Sri Raghunandan Kumar, director of society, said that in spite of its press release three days back and effort of media for publishing the same, the social media was still abuzz with misinformation regarding Saturday's celestial event, Blue Moon.

He explained that, "in October the moon will appear in its total phase (full moon) two times. First it was on October 2 and the second full moon was visible on October 31. The second full moon in a month is referred to in western folklore as 'Blue Moon.'"

Generally, in a calendar year at least one full moon is visible every month. However, sometimes rarely i.e., once every 2-3 years or 2.715 years on average, two full moons appear in same month. Hence, in the western folklore metaphorically to describe the rarity of this occurrence of second full moon (like on October 31) in a month is popularly referred to as Blue Moon.

Hence, the word 'Blue Moon' is not coined or recognised by the International Astronomical Union, the highest body responsible for astronomy; but in culture or language, it, however, exists in sayings as 'Once in Blue Moon.'

Even though it's called a Blue Moon, the moon doesn't really look blue. The moon looks blue very rarely "due to particles thrown into the atmosphere by natural catastrophes", says the NASA.

October 2020? Will it Appear blue? No, full moon on October 31 will not appear blue just because it's second full moon in single month, or it is called so. It would be like any other full moon which people usually observe. However, social media is buzz with misinformation on blue moon claiming it as rare and moon to be visible in blue on October 31

Among a dozen of meteor showers occurring every year with large number of meteors, i.e., 'shooting stars,' are seen zipping across the sky during such occurrence. From October 2 to November 7 'Orionids Meteor Shower' is presently active. From 11.30 p.m. onwards, looking towards east, people can witness bright streaks of light zipping across. The streaks of light are result of particles of comet Halley entering the earth atmosphere only to burn due to friction. As per the International Meteorological Organisation (IMO) approximately 20 meteors are expected to be seen every hour at peak.

Planetary Society nixes rumours on today's celestial moon

The word 'Blue Moon' is not coined or recognised by the International Astronomical Union, the highest body responsible for astronomy; but in culture or language, it, however, exists in sayings as 'Once in Blue Moon.'

A blue moon during the December 2009 lunar eclipse

A Blue Moon is a second full moon in a calendar month. ... Even though it's called a Blue Moon, the moon doesn't really look blue. The moon looks blue very rarely "due to particles thrown into the atmosphere by natural catastrophes", says the NASA.