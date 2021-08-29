No restrictions on height of idols: Minister Talasani

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will make all arrangements for the grand celebrations of Ganesh festival in the city starting from September 10 and there are no restrictions regarding the height of the idols.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy held a review meeting on Ganesh festival, here on Saturday. Srinivas Yadav clarified that there are no restrictions on the height of the idols and asked the organisers to install idols keeping in mind the favourable conditions.

He also asked the organisers to bring to the notice of the government if any police official creates inconvenience and the government would act sternly against the police officials, who create trouble. He directed the police commissioners and DGP to instruct their personnel in this regard.

Minister Talasani assured to inspect the procession route of Balapur Ganesh, which is famous for its laddu auction, when the organisers informed him that the road was damaged because of the recent rains.

Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Samithi organiser Sudarshan urged the police authorities to continue their support.

Former corporator Sheelam Prabhakar said that the pandal organisers from Uppal, Malkajgiri and Secunderabad were facing problems during immersion. The Minister assured him of speaking with the organisers and also the officials and solve the issue.

During 2019, about 33,000 idols were installed in the city and as per that figure, there will be heavy bandobast with 30,000 police personnel. Cranes would be provided based on the number of idols installed.

Stating that the Ganesh festival in the city is popular across the country, Minister Srinivas Yadav asked the officials of all the concerned departments to coordinate and make arrangements following Covid guidelines. He said the government is celebrating all festivals and Ganesh festival would also be celebrated like Bonalu. He asked the GHMC officials to take up cleaning of lakes in which the idols would be immersed.

Minister Indrakaran Reddy appealed the devotees to install idols made with clay and added that the HMDA, GHMC and Endowments department would provide free clay idols to the devotees.