Non-communicable diseases emerge 'top killers': Apollo Hospital

Hyderabad: Apollo Hospital has released its annual Health of the Nation Report, which deep dives into the prevalence and growth of non- communicable diseases (NCDs) and highlights the importance of the right preventive healthcare measures to ensure India stays healthy.

Apollo Hospitals group chairman Dr Prathap Reddy said "Preventive healthcare needs to become a national priority. Over the past three decades, non-communicable diseases have become the leading cause of death and suffering, contributing to 65 per cent of deaths in India. NCDs affect not just health, but also productivity and economic growth. The estimated economic burden on India is expected to be about $4.8 trillion by 2030.

"As the youngest and fastest growing major economy in the world, the health of the nation was a critical indicator of the future, and the health of the people will determine how effectively we live up to our full potential. What we need is a proactive and highly defined strategy to minimise the impact of NCDs. And the best solution lies in prevention," said Dr. Reddy.

He said the rise in preventive screenings has also led to an increase in the diagnosis of early risk factors like obesity and dyslipidemia (cholesterol irregularities) among Indians across age groups. These were indications of the potential onset of chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension and a wake-up call for individuals to make early shifts in their lifestyle behaviours. Along with these early risk factors, there is also a rise in the prevalence of conditions like diabetes and hypertension, Dr Reddy stated.