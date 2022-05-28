Notorious chain snatcher held

Hyderabad: The Task Force police on Saturday arrested a notorious chain snatcher involved in 135 cases along with his associate. The police seized 120 grams of gold chains and a motorcycle from them.

Acting on a tip off, the team caught Mohd Faisal Shah Ali Jabri alias Abdullah (40) and Mohammed Khaleel (35), both residents of Bandlaguda in Chandrayangutta.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, (south) Sai Chaitanya said, on May 21 afternoon Faisal snatched a gold chain from an elderly woman at Shahalibanda and escaped from the spot. He later handed over the property to Khaleel asking him to dispose it and get money.

"Faisal was released from prison in April and after coming out, did not get any work. To meet his expenses, he arranged one second hand motorcycle and committed three chain snatchings in two months," said the official.

Though the police had invoked PD Act against Faisal twice, however he did not mend his ways.

"We will again invoke PD Act against him," said the DCP.

Earlier in the day, in a shocking incident, an elderly woman was found dead at her residence in Petbasheerabad on Friday night.

The victim identified as T Sujatha (72), lived alone in the house. It is said that her three children stay with their families in various parts of the city and abroad.

Police said the assailants had entered into the house when she was alone and committed the offence on Tuesday. The motive is yet to be known.

As she did not respond to calls from her family members, the latter alerted the neighbour, who went and checked.

" The door was locked from outside, but they sensed a foul smell emanating from inside the house. The neighbours alerted her family and the police," said an official.

The door was forcibly opened and she was found dead and her body in a decomposed state.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.