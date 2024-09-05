Notorious Robbery Gang Busted, Rs. 43.8 Lakh Cash and Stolen Goods Seized in Hyderabad

In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, the Commissioner's Task Force, South West Team, alongside Gudimalkapur Police, has apprehended five notorious robbers linked to a sensational robbery case in Gudimalkapur. The suspects are accused of robbing a substantial amount of cash from a complainant using an air pistol, instilling fear for their safety.

The arrest took place following a meticulously coordinated operation, resulting in the seizure of net cash amounting to Rs. 43,80,000, three iPhone 15 Pro mobile phones, an Apple iPod, an air pistol, a Honda Activa bike, and various clothing items used during the commission of the offense. The total estimated value of the seized items stands at Rs. 48,30,000.

Details of the Accused

The accused have been identified as:

1. *Sardar Harpreet Singh Rishi*, 22 years old, unemployed, resident of Sikh Chowni, Kishan Bagh, Attapur, Hyderabad.

2. *Sardar Manpreet Singh*, 25 years old, unemployed, hailing from Nanded District, Maharashtra.

3. *Sardar Gurjeet Singh Raj*, 21 years old, unemployed, brother of Harpreet, residing in Hyderabad.

4. *Mohammed Ghufraan Ilahi (@ Abbu)*, 20 years old, a student from RTC X Road, Hyderabad.

5. *Shravan Deshetty*, 19 years old, employed, residing in Jiyaguda, Karwan, Hyderabad.

Modus Operandi and Arrest

According to police reports, Harpreet and Gurjeet are brothers, while Harpreet and Manpreet are friends. Shravan, who previously worked at Tibarumal Jewellers, provided crucial information about the complainant's daily cash routines, enabling the gang to execute their plan. On the evening of August 30, 2024, the suspects, donned in helmets and black jackets to conceal their identities, approached the complainant as he was preparing to stop for snacks. Using the air pistol to threaten him, they snatched the cash bag and fled the scene on a motorcycle.

In a swift response to a tip-off, the Task Force successfully intercepted the gang, recovering the stolen cash and goods. The case is currently under investigation, registered as Crime No. 418/2024 under relevant sections at Gudimalkapur Police Station.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Sri. YVS Sudheendra, Dy. Commissioner of Police, Commissioner's Task Force, Hyderabad City, alongside Sri. G. Chandra Mohan, Dy. Commissioner of Police, and inspecting officers from South West Zone Task Force.