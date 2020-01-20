Now! Sit in shade & have 5 meal

Hyderabad: People who savour the Rs 5 meal can now sit and complete their meal. The scheme launched in 2014 caters to 58,000 persons in 150 centres across the city. Presently, at least 300 persons have meals at each centre. Officials say that once the seating arrangement is done, it can accommodate 600 people.



It is learnt that 60Annapurna centers in Telangana to be upgraded shortly. LB Nagar Zone is set to get its first Annapurna shed within 15days. Sheds are being built with 30 seating capacity to stave off dust and pollution.A wash basin, liquid soap and purified drinking water filter facility are also being provided.

There are around 150 Annapurna centres across the citywhich are operational at several junctions, main roadsides, at hospital premises and a few on footpaths. "GHMC has taken the decision as people are forced to have meals amid dust and sound pollution.People clean their hands on roads as there is no hand washing facility.

To improve the condition, we are upgrading the centres. Initially, under a pilot project one centre will be developed in 15 days at LB Nagar.We would further expand the services across the city selecting 10 centres in each zone," said K J Vijay Krishna, Deputy Commissioner, GHMC, LB Nagar Zone. A budget of 8.5 lakh is spent on the project and the construction of shed is reaching completion.

The centre at LB Nagar will be the first dining model of Annapurna centres across Telangana. It is going to be the well designed model for dine-in in the city which can be relocated anywhere, he added.

The meal comprises 400 gram rice, 100 grams dal, one pickle and water packet. The original cost of the meal is Rs 24.60, but the government is providing subsidy which includes costs toward logistics.