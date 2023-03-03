Nurture nature like your children: MP to women

Hyderabad: The TRS MP and Green India Challenge head JSantosh Kumar called upon women community to participate in the Green India Challenge and plant saplings and protect them with the same affection they show on their children on World Women's Day on March 8. He said, "Nature will flourished if the sane hands that that raise children will plants saplings.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari wished that all women will participate in 'Green India Challenge' special programme and plant saplings for nature conservation. "Women are working relentlessly for the conservation of the Earth while excelling in all fields" said the CS. With the inspiration of Salumarada Thimmakka, she called upon every woman to plant a sapling on International Women's Day and make Green India Challenge programmea big success.

Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy said that women are more powerful and they will successfully accomplish the tasks taken up by them. She added that she will do her best to make every women and student participate in the 'Green India Challenge' on Women's Day special programme. OSD Priyanka Varghese said that the 'Green India Challenge' programme is a selfless programme embarked for the benefit of the next generation and urged every woman to be a partner of the 'Green India Challenge.'