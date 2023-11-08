OH MY NETAS…! Greater garbage collectors gripe about lack of facilities

Approximately there are 100,000 garbage collectors in the city



Hyderabad: In the midst of the electioneering by various political parties for elections to the State Legislative Assembly 2023, the garbage collectors within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits are calling on political parties to address their concerns, including the lack of health insurance, workplace harassment, and the proper segregation of garbage, minimum wages and others.

Hyderabad city generates approximately 8,200 metric tonnes of solid waste daily. While the government is actively working on implementing technology for automated waste processing, the collection of garbage from households and commercial establishments still relies on manual labor, involving thousands of families.

Speaking to The Hans India, one of the garbage collectors in the city, Rama says, “Despite being provided with a garbage collector vehicle by the GHMC, we lack insurance for the vehicle. This situation leads to a considerable financial burden when the vehicle sustains damage, as we have to cover these expenses ourselves. Since we do not receive a regular salary from the government, this situation is causing severe financial difficulties for us.”

The majority of garbage collectors in the city are self-employed, and many of them express that they do not have access to health insurance. This lack of coverage is a significant concern, given that these workers often face various health issues, including skin-related ailments, while carrying out the segregation of garbage. Another garbage collector, Raju says, “We urge the government to provide health, accident, and life insurance coverage for our families. Additionally, we often require protective gear such as gloves and masks to safeguard our health. Providing these essential items at subsidised rates would greatly benefit us and enhance our well-being.”

SarathDavala, INBI Foundation and Research Director of Workfree project says, “While we do not possess official data regarding the number of garbage collectors in the city since they have not been enumerated by the government, we estimate that there are approximately 100,000 garbage collectors in the city. We strongly advocate for the government to recognise them as essential workers.

The GHMC should initiate a registration process for garbage collectors and provide them with official identity cards. This will help in formalising their employment status and ensuring they receive the necessary benefits and protections.”

To make the job of garbage collectors more manageable, we urge households to actively participate in segregating their waste into dry and wet categories. This practice can significantly reduce the amount of dirty material that garbage collectors have to deal with during the segregation process, he added.