Old City: A Temple Heritage City

Hyderabad: The ancient temples of Hyderabad's Old City, some dating back over a millennium, have been largely overlooked by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Successive governments and the State Endowment Department (SED) have similarly failed to promote these temples as heritage sites for the city and Telangana over the past five decades, dating back to the era of United Andhra Pradesh.

Yamuna Pathak, a passionate advocate for temple preservation, has raised pressing concerns over this neglect. She told Hans India, "This is not merely an Old City; it is a Heritage City. The state government must declare these 18 identified temples as a temple heritage cluster, invest in their development, and actively promote them."

Recognising the historical significance of these temples, Pathak urged the ASI to conduct precise dating of each structure. Accurate dating would facilitate the inclusion of these temples on the national heritage list, ensuring their structural health is monitored and appropriate conservation measures are implemented.

Pathak also called for the creation of a dedicated body like the proposed "Temple Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (TAMPA)," modeled after HYDRA, to prevent illegal encroachments on temples and their properties across Telangana. This agency would play a crucial role in safeguarding the cultural and historical integrity of these sacred sites.

Reflecting on the past five decades, Pathak voiced concerns about a systematic effort to diminish the temple heritage of the Old City. During community interactions, residents shared that they often pass these temples daily without recognising their historical importance.

Pathak elaborated, "First, the temple priest goes missing, disrupting the daily rituals. This leads to the temple doors being closed most of the time, causing the area to become desolate. Over one or two generations, the temple deteriorates and fades from collective memory, leaving it vulnerable to land grabbers and encroachers."

Historical accounts suggest that earlier rulers supported these temples to foster Hyderabad's Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb, a symbol of cultural harmony. However, there are growing concerns about deliberate attempts to erase this temple heritage site. Residents reported facing threats, warnings, and even legal action when attempting to raise temple-related issues.

In response, Pathak demanded the formation of a judicial commission to thoroughly investigate illegal activities, including land encroachments and the current state of temple heritage in the Old City. Such a commission would be instrumental in holding those responsible for illegalities accountable.