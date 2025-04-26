Live
Olectra Greentech unveils high-strength GFRP Rebar
Hyderabad: In a major technological breakthrough for the infrastructure sector, Olectra Greentech Limited, a pioneer in electric mobility solutions in India, has launched its cutting-edge GFRP Rebar (Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar) during the prestigious MEIL Budget Meet. This innovation marks a paradigm shift in concrete reinforcement, offering unmatched strength, durability, and sustainability.
The revolutionary GFRP Rebar was officially launched by MEIL Managing Director P V Krishna Reddy, in the presence of Olectra CMD KV Pradeep, MEIL Group Directors CH Subbiah and B Srinivas Reddy.
“We are very happy to launch this revolutionary product, marking Olectra’s official entry into the construction industry. With its superior advantages, GFRP Rebar not only ensures cost savings and low maintenance but also significantly improves the lifespan of structures. Its applications range from industrial flooring to pavements and bridge decks. Its eco-friendly and non-corrosive properties make it an ideal alternative to steel rebar, especially for marine projects”, said KV Pradeep.