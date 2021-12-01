Omicron scare: Sunday-Funday event in Hyderabad cancelled

Sunday-Funday event at Tank Bund in Hyderabad has been called off in the view of Omicron, the new variant of coronvirus reported in few countries. Starting from December 5, no Sunday-Funday will be held in the city.

"In view of the uncertainties regarding #Omicron coronavirus variant & as a matter of abundant precaution, the Sunday-Funday event shall not be held this Sunday i.e on Dec 5. However, the tank bund will be vehicle-free as usual on Sunday," tweeted Arvind Kumar, special chief secretary of urban development.



After the reports of new variant breaking out in South Africa surfaced, Sunday-Funday is first event to be cancelled by authorities in Telangana. Although no case of Omicron has been reported in Telangana yet, the health authorities sounded an alert in the city.



Sunday-Funday programme was launched on August 29 on tank bund. As the programme turned out be an instant hit, the officials also launched the similar programme at Charminar on October 17.