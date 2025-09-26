Live
- Congress alleges misrepresentation to malign its Leh unit for protests, threatens legal action
- Asia Cup 2025 Final Preview: India vs Pakistan Showdown in Dubai
- Meta Explores Google’s Gemini AI to Strengthen Ad Targeting
- Trump Expands Tariff List: Patented Drugs Face 100% Duty, India Among Nations At Risk
- Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Fumbles During UNGA Speech on AI and Pahalgam Attack
- Wordle September 26, 2025 (#1560) Answer and Tips to Solve the Puzzle
- KCR announces Maganti Sunitha as candidate for Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency
- No one should respond to fake messages: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi.
- They Call Him OG Day 2 Box Office Collection: 2-Day Total ₹94.4 Cr India Net
- PM Modi launches Mahila Rojgar Yojana, transfers Rs 7,500 crore to 75 lakh women in Bihar
One Window Drives India-USA Higher Education Synergies
One Window, a pioneer in facilitating global education for Indian students, recently co-hosted the India-USA Higher Education Roundtable at Grand...
One Window, a pioneer in facilitating global education for Indian students, recently co-hosted the India-USA Higher Education Roundtable at Grand Kakatiya, Hyderabad.
The event brought together eleven US education leaders, including legislators and university presidents, with senior management from top Indian institutions like IIT Hyderabad, Kakatiya University, ICFAI, and Vignan University. Discussions focused on dual degrees, faculty collaborations, research partnerships, and STEAM education opportunities in Alabama. With a 98% success rate and over $12 million in scholarships,
One Window’s International Relationships Office (IRO) empowers Indian universities with programs like Semester Abroad, Twinning, Summer Programs, and AI-powered higher education solutions, enhancing global exposure and academic excellence.