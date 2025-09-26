One Window Drives India-USA Higher Education Synergies

One Window, a pioneer in facilitating global education for Indian students, recently co-hosted the India-USA Higher Education Roundtable at Grand Kakatiya, Hyderabad.

The event brought together eleven US education leaders, including legislators and university presidents, with senior management from top Indian institutions like IIT Hyderabad, Kakatiya University, ICFAI, and Vignan University. Discussions focused on dual degrees, faculty collaborations, research partnerships, and STEAM education opportunities in Alabama. With a 98% success rate and over $12 million in scholarships,

One Window’s International Relationships Office (IRO) empowers Indian universities with programs like Semester Abroad, Twinning, Summer Programs, and AI-powered higher education solutions, enhancing global exposure and academic excellence.