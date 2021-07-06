Online interaction on book by ex-IPS official organised

Hyderabad: An online interaction was organised to discuss ex-IPS officer Abdur Rahman's book Denial and Deprivation (Indian Muslims after the Sachar Committee and Ranganath Mishra Commission Reports on Monday.

During the interaction, author Abdur Rahman former IPS introduced his book to the audience and HRC members and discussed the constitutional framework of minority rights and affirmative action and issues of population. Moreover, with regard to constitutional framework, the former bureaucrat discussed article 25, article 26, and article 29. Later, he spoke about the institutionalised biased against the Muslim community in India and about the representation of all minorities in government institutions. "Democracy is reflected.

As we live in a democratic society, institutions ought to be democratized," Rahman asserted. Discussing about affirmative action he stressed making scheduled caste reservation 'religion neutral' and mentioned the scheduled caste order of 1950 which discriminates against the Christian and Muslim schedule casts who are involved in professions similar to that of the Hindu schedule casts but are treated as OBCs (other backward classes) and not under the schedule casts.

Rahman stressed the fact that the Congress government deliberately refused to file an affidavit to make caste religion-neutral in the court, but BJP filed the affidavit and the matter is now pending in the court. The schedule caste amendment is being discussed by the Ranganath Mishra commission, which specifically asked to amend the order of 1950, which is not something coming out of the common kind discussion but the experts, the author expressed.

He also discussed the declining population of Muslims and said that the population will be saturated. In the next session, he will be discussing Wakf properties, education and banking system amongst the Muslims, which will take place on Sunday.