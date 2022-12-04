Only BJP can bring change in State: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy said people of all sections in Telangana see that BJP alone would bring the much-needed change in the State.

He along with BJP MP K Laxman addressed a press conference here on Saturday. He welcomed senior Congress leader Marri Sashidhar Reddy visiting the party state headquarters in Nampally, for the first time, after recently joining the party in the presence of the party's national president JP Nadda at Delhi.

He said, "BJP has become a topic of discussion in every home, office, employees in the public and private sectors and others."

He said that the party would utilise Shashidhar Reddy's expertise in policy making and would play a key role in strengthening the party in Hyderabad and Telangana. He welcomed leaders and supporters of Shasidhar Reddy into the party fold. He said all of them are now part of the BJP family. Kishan Reddy stressed, "all of us will dedicate ourselves to fighting for the people and fulfilling the aspirations of Telangana people."

BJP MP Laxman lashed out at the State government that the TRS has come to the level of not allowing the CBI to enter the state. So that CM KCR's government ruling the State like a monarchy does not want its corruption to come out. All schemes introduced by the government are turning out to be scams. Under the TRS, the State has been turned into a 'drunkard and scams' Telangana, he alleged.

Responding to a question on the CBI issuing summons to TRS MLC K Kavitha, he said "Even she is the Chief Minister's daughter, she is not above the law. No one is above the law, the law takes its course. All are equal before the law and before the constitution. Central investigation agencies are doing their work."

He further asked what is to fear when one does not do anything wrong? Taking a dig at the TRS finding fault with the central investigating agencies, he said, "It seems that tomorrow you will stoop to the level of calling courts doing wrong," he said.

Marri Shasidhar Reddy accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao of looting people's money in the name of projects. He said that people's opposition to the TRS government is increasing and its graph is falling.