Operation Octopus: 104 held in Pan-India cyber fraud bust

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police dismantled a fraud syndicate operating across multiple states. The police arrested 104 individuals and seized large quantities of cash and digital equipment. The operation code-named ‘Operation Octopus’ was spearheaded by the Cyber Crime wing.

DCP Cybercrimes V Aravind Babu executed a coordinated operation with 32 Special Teams comprising seasoned investigators across 16 Indian states in a span of 10 days. The teams launched a massive crackdown on cybercrime syndicates operating across the country, targeting networks involved in online investment scams, trading frauds and digital arrest schemes.

Following an intensive investigation into the rise of such frauds, the Cyber Crime Police identified a nexus of 151 bank accounts used to siphon off victims’ funds.

This includes 86 mule account holders, 17 account suppliers/aggregators, and one banking official. The accused are linked to 1,055 cyber fraud cases registered across India, involving a total fraud amount of approximately Rs 127 crore.

Police seized 204 mobile phones, 141 SIM Cards, 152 bank passbooks, 234 debit/credit cards, 26 laptops, 56 corporate/firm stamps, and a cash of Rs 36 lakh.

The Cyber Crime teams were simultaneously deployed to legitimate hotspots of cybercrime located in Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Odisha.

‘Operation Octopus’ is an ongoing initiative, and the investigation is progressing to dismantle the higher echelons of these syndicates.

Cyber Crime police advise the citizens that if you suspect you have been a victim of cyber fraud, immediate action is crucial and call National Helpline 1930 immediately to report the fraud. Lodge a formal complaint via the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at www.cybercrime.gov.in.

Visit the nearest Cyber Crime Police Station or your local police station to file an FIR. Citizens can also utilise the C-Mitra initiative to facilitate the filing of e-FIRs conveniently.