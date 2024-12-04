Operation ROPE fixes traffic hassles as commuters adhere to rules

Hyderabad: The Operation ROPE (Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments) in the city has brought about a significant change in the personal commuting behaviour of citizens. The change can be witnessed at all intersections across the city. The Hyderabad traffic police cleared the illegal encroachments on the footpath, carriageway, and roadsides.

Encroachments obstructing footpaths and illegal construction of temporary stalls were removed by the traffic police to reduce road congestion in various areas, including Warasiguda, Chilkalguda, Tolichowki, Mehdipatnam, Langar Houz, Malakpet, Edi Bazar, Himmatpura, and Hussainialam, amongst other areas. The police also warned the people against parking the vehicles on the roads in an obstructive manner.

At Warasiguda, the traffic police removed the illegal tin shades, temporary stalls, signboards, and pushcarts that were obstructing the flow of traffic at Boudhanagar colony. Moreover, the police also removed the encroachments in parts of the Old City to ensure a free flow of traffic.

It has been observed that many shopkeepers were renting out footpath spaces. Police said that many roadside vendors are not economically disadvantaged but rather come from other States and encroach on public spaces by paying hefty sums to local mafias. “When we try to remove these encroachments, they resist us and question us as to how they would survive,” said a police officer at Warasiguda.

Traffic police also requested the business establishments across the city to ensure free and easy movement for commuters by voluntarily removing any encroachments.

The wrong or illegal parking of vehicles on main roads, hawker's hindrance, and encroachments prevailing on most of the major roads in the city have been identified as main obstructions to the smooth flow of traffic.

Last week, traffic police conducted a special operation and removed encroachments along the Tolichowki road stretch, aimed at eliminating road blockages that had been causing significant slowdowns between Shaikpet and Tolichowki.

The Hyderabad city police Commissioner CV Anand, emphasised that Operation ROPE would continue across the Commissionerate to eliminate encroachments, clear footpaths, and recover road width to ease traffic congestion.