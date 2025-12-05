Deputy CM extends aid to 50 Civil Services aspirants

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has announced that under the Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhay Hastham Scheme, financial assistance will be given to all candidates who qualify for the Civil Services Mains and Interview—no matter how many there are.

He addressed the gathering on Thursday after distributing cheques to 50 candidates selected for the UPSC interview at Praja Bhavan.

The Deputy CM explained that although many talented candidates possess immense merit, they fail to clear Civil Services exams due to financial difficulties. To address this, the Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhay Hastham Scheme has been launched under the aegis of Singareni. Candidates selected for Mains receive Rs 1 lakh, and those selected for the interview receive another Rs 1 lakh, along with accommodation facilities in Delhi.

The government believes this assistance helps candidates meet essential expenses such as books, travel and coaching. In the first year, 140 candidates qualified for Mains and 20 for interviews, and all of them received financial aid in both phases.

Last year, 20 candidates attended the interview, and seven were selected for Civil Services, which he described as commendable.

This year, the number has increased significantly—around 202 qualified for Mains, and 50 candidates have been selected for interviews. He noted that while last year only 20 reached the interview stage, this year’s number has risen to 50, and next year it should cross 100.

He said that although the cheques could be distributed routinely, the government arranged this interaction session to understand candidates’ feedback and make the scheme more effective in the future. This interaction, he said, would inspire many.