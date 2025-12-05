Rajasthan and Telangana ink major 2,300 MW power deal

Hyderabad: Rajasthan's Minister for Power, Hiralal Nagar, has confirmed that the Rajasthan State Cabinet recently approved the construction of 2,300 MW power plants through a collaboration between Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL). The project includes 1,500 MW of Solar and 800 MW of Thermal units.

Nagar met Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday, where he formally presented an official letter and discussed the details of the joint power projects. He elaborated that RRVUNL has entered into an agreement with Singareni for the production of the 1,500 MW of solar power and 800 MW of thermal power, an arrangement which has now received full cabinet approval in Rajasthan. The Minister emphasised that these new projects will substantially meet the electricity demands of both states, which is why the Rajasthan Government acted promptly to approve the proposal, ensuring swift execution.

He also pointed out that this agreement marks a significant expansion initiative for Singareni, as it is the first time the company has collaborated with another stateRajasthanfor the establishment of energy plants. Singareni is also reportedly preparing to collaborate with other states to set up green energy facilities.