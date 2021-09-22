Osmania University introduces 3-year BA

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Tuesday introduced a 3-year BA (Honours) programme from the academic year 2021-22. It will be introduced in the constituent colleges of OU - University College for Women, Koti, and Nizam College both will have an initial intake of 60 each. The courses were launched by B Vinod Kumar, Vice-Chairman, Telangana State Planning Board along with Vani Devi, MLC and Navin Mittal, Commissioner Collegiate and Technical Education.

Speaking on the occasion, B Vinod Kumar recalled that during his tenure as Member of Lok Sabha he came across many bright students seeking admission into BA (Hons) Course in Delhi and other States about which he suggested to OU Vice Chancellor, who promptly took up the proposal in consultation with Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS).

Navin Mittal mentioned that the proposed courses would enable students to gain a thorough conceptual framework and provide a wide range of career options due to the choice of subjects and enhance prospects to pursue research.

Prof R Limbadri, Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Prof V Venkata Ramana, Vice-Chairman, TSCHE, Prof D Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor, OU and Prof E Revathy, Director, CESS, Hyderabad were present on the occasion.