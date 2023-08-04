Live
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th August 2023
- NorthEast strife...rooted in history - Part 1
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on August 4, 2023
- G20’s commitment to green and sustainable growth: A milestone for environmental prosperity
- Two major threats to India’s ‘Unity in Diversity’
- Supreme Court To Hear Rahul Gandhi's Plea Challenging Defamation Conviction And Disqualification
- BJP Raises Doubts On Congress' Involvement in Haryana Violence; Alleges Larger Conspiracy
- Haryana Clashes Update: 176 Arrested, 93 FIRs Filed; Internet Services Suspended, Curfew Relaxed
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th August 2023
NorthEast strife...rooted in history - Part 1
Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on August 4, 2023
G20’s commitment to green and sustainable growth: A milestone for environmental prosperity
Osmania University to tie up with WE Hub
Hyderabad: Officials of Osmania University along with ‘WE Hub’ held preliminary talks on its extension on the OU campus in the field of...
Hyderabad: Officials of Osmania University along with ‘WE Hub’ held preliminary talks on its extension on the OU campus in the field of entrepreneurship on Thursday.
Deepthi Ravula CEO, WE Hub, highlighted their growth and achievements from inception to the present. Also underlined the importance of enabling women in the field of entrepreneurship.
Prof D Ravinder stated that OU will associate with the initiatives of WE Hub for the benefit of increasing the enrollment of women students in higher education at OU and in Telangana.
During the meeting, members discussed the establishment of a one-stop facilitation centre at the CFRD building, serving as an extension of WE Hub on the OU campus. Curating and seamless execution of programmes specifically designed for female students at OU and its affiliated institutions. Collaboration between WE Hub and OU to explore the possibility of granting host institution status.
The designation aims to facilitate the creation of funding avenues. Organisation of sensitisation programmes for the faculty of OU and its affiliated institutions to raise awareness about relevant topics, said a senior officer, at OU.