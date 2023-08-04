Osmania University to tie up with WE Hub

Hyderabad: Officials of Osmania University along with ‘WE Hub’ held preliminary talks on its extension on the OU campus in the field of entrepreneurship on Thursday.

Deepthi Ravula CEO, WE Hub, highlighted their growth and achievements from inception to the present. Also underlined the importance of enabling women in the field of entrepreneurship.

Prof D Ravinder stated that OU will associate with the initiatives of WE Hub for the benefit of increasing the enrollment of women students in higher education at OU and in Telangana.

During the meeting, members discussed the establishment of a one-stop facilitation centre at the CFRD building, serving as an extension of WE Hub on the OU campus. Curating and seamless execution of programmes specifically designed for female students at OU and its affiliated institutions. Collaboration between WE Hub and OU to explore the possibility of granting host institution status.

The designation aims to facilitate the creation of funding avenues. Organisation of sensitisation programmes for the faculty of OU and its affiliated institutions to raise awareness about relevant topics, said a senior officer, at OU.