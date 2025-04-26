OU commemorates 108 years with Foundation Day Walk

Hyderabad: The Osmania University commemorated its 108 years with a Foundation Day Walk on Friday. The walk served as a curtain raiser to the grand celebrations scheduled for Saturday. It will feature cultural programmes, keynote addresses and honouring academic excellence.

The walk was infused with enthusiasm and patriotic pride, echoing with slogans and a spirit of unity. In a solemn gesture of solidarity and remembrance for the Pahalgam victims, the participants observed a two-minute silence.

According to OU officials, the 108th Foundation Day celebrations aim to showcase the university’s illustrious past and promising future, with events lined up to honour distinguished alumni, celebrate academic milestones and unveil visionary plans for the coming decades.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Kumar Molugaram said, “This walk is not just a symbolic gesture, but a reaffirmation of our collective journey and commitment to carry forward the legacy of knowledge, inclusion, and innovation.”