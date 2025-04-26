Live
- MAHE’s Manipal Hospice and Respite Centre Set to Redefine Palliative Care
- Indian stock markets extend recovery this week amid geopolitical tensions
- IPL 2025: With optimism on a high, DC and RCB set to face-off in a high-stakes showdown
- Even short-term antibiotic use may cause resistance in gut bacteria
- Gmail Rolls Out Smarter Layout and Gemini AI Tools on Android and iOS
- Start Your Day Right: Health Benefits of Drinking Lukewarm Water Every Morning
- Four held in Tripura for social media posts relating to Pahalgam terror attack
- Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari highway to be completed by Dec 2025
- Celebrating World Intellectual Property Day 2025: History, Significance, Theme, and More
- Centre directs airlines to ensure passenger comfort, safety as Pak shuts airspace
OU commemorates 108 years with Foundation Day Walk
The Osmania University commemorated its 108 years with a Foundation Day Walk on Friday. The walk served as a curtain raiser to the grand celebrations scheduled for Saturday.
Hyderabad: The Osmania University commemorated its 108 years with a Foundation Day Walk on Friday. The walk served as a curtain raiser to the grand celebrations scheduled for Saturday. It will feature cultural programmes, keynote addresses and honouring academic excellence.
The walk was infused with enthusiasm and patriotic pride, echoing with slogans and a spirit of unity. In a solemn gesture of solidarity and remembrance for the Pahalgam victims, the participants observed a two-minute silence.
According to OU officials, the 108th Foundation Day celebrations aim to showcase the university’s illustrious past and promising future, with events lined up to honour distinguished alumni, celebrate academic milestones and unveil visionary plans for the coming decades.
Vice-Chancellor Professor Kumar Molugaram said, “This walk is not just a symbolic gesture, but a reaffirmation of our collective journey and commitment to carry forward the legacy of knowledge, inclusion, and innovation.”