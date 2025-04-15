  • Menu
OU commemorates birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar

OU commemorates birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar
Highlights

Hyderabad: Osmania University paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of his 134th birth anniversary on Monday.

The event was jointly organised by the SC,ST Cell, BC Cell, and Minorities Cell of Osmania University. The ceremony served not only as a tribute but also as a reaffirmation of the University’s unwavering commitment to the values of inclusivity and social upliftment championed by Dr Ambedkar.

Several senior professors and faculty members from various colleges across the University were also present, echoing their shared dedication to building an equitable academic environment.

