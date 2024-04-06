Live
- Alliance candidates will sweep in Vizag: LS candidate
- Congress is only party to have secular ideology: VH
- For the first time, maximum temperatures were recorded in the district
- Shani Trayodashi celebrations at Shaneswara Temple
- Ugadi celebrations begins at Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy temple
- Telangana: State govt to announce ‘Netanna Bharosa’ scheme soon
- ‘Local-non-local’ issue haunts YSRCP in Kurnool
- Guntur: MLC Janga to join TDP today
- Mangalagiri: Jai Maha Bharat party to establish society sans poverty
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 6 April
Just In
OU, JNTUH celebrate Babu Jagjivan Ram’s birth anniversary
Highlights
Hyderabad: Osmania University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) celebrated the former deputy prime minister Babu...
Hyderabad: Osmania University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) celebrated the former deputy prime minister Babu Jagjivan Ram’s 117th birth anniversary on Friday. JNTUH SC/ST cell coordinator Professor Madhavi Kumari commemorated Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram, and the officials of JNTUH paid a floral tribute. In the meantime, Professor Ravinder, VC, OU, said that the former vice president of India was one of the political and social activists who battled valiantly for the rights of the oppressed communities in India.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS