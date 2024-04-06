OU, JNTUH celebrate Babu Jagjivan Ram’s birth anniversary

Hyderabad: Osmania University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) celebrated the former deputy prime minister Babu Jagjivan Ram’s 117th birth anniversary on Friday. JNTUH SC/ST cell coordinator Professor Madhavi Kumari commemorated Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram, and the officials of JNTUH paid a floral tribute. In the meantime, Professor Ravinder, VC, OU, said that the former vice president of India was one of the political and social activists who battled valiantly for the rights of the oppressed communities in India.