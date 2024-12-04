OU Prof appointed to State Wildlife Board

Hyderabad: The State government has appointed Professor C Srinivasulu, an internationally acclaimed zoologist from Osmania University, as a member of the newly constituted State Wildlife Board.

The board will serve as a key advisory body, providing expert guidance on identifying and managing potential protected areas, as well as framing the State policies for wildlife conservation and protection of specified plant species. Further it will serve as a platform for domain experts in wildlife conservation, public representatives, and policymakers.

According to OU officials, Professor C Srinivasulu is also a member of the Telangana State Biodiversity Board and heads the wildlife biology and taxonomy lab. Currently he serves as director of the centre for biodiversity and conservation studies at Osmania University and Nodal Officer, RUSA 2.0. As a passionate researcher, he has made significant contributions to wildlife and biodiversity research and has over 150 peer-reviewed publications, 17 books, and numerous online resources. Professor C Srinivasulu received the State Best Teacher Award in 2023 and guided 15 PhD scholars in wildlife-related research. He is affiliated with several national and international societies, reinforcing his standing in the global scientific community.