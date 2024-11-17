OU students stage protest over food poisoning

Hyderabad: Students staged a big protest at the Osmania University Post Graduate College, Secunderabad campus here on Saturday as three students suffered food poisoning after eating dinner on Friday night. A large number of students, who gathered near the college gate, brought with them a charred vessel of burnt food that caused food poisoning.

They raised slogans demanding justice and better food services in the hostel. According to protesters, three students suffered food poisoning after having Khichdi, which was burnt, for dinner last night. Following the issue, three students were rushed to a private hospital for emergency care.

The protesters said that poor quality food was being served to them for about a month. “We are facing issues with food quality for several days. In addition, the college has sanitation issues with unbearable stink near the hostel. Our repeated pleas to the college administration are not yielding positive results,” said Laxman, a second year PG student.