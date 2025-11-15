OU VC urges foreign students to build skills, civic sense

Hyderabad: Osmania University Vice Chancellor, Prof M Kumar, asked foreign students enrolled with the university to develop strong communication skills and make effective use of interactive academic platforms on campus.

Addressing an orientation programme organised on Friday by the Office of International Affairs, Osmania University, for foreign students of 1-year Diploma, Undergraduate (UG), and Postgraduate (PG) courses, he highlighted the importance of overall growth. He urged them to take certificate courses and acquire proficiency in English to enhance global opportunities.

The Vice Chancellor reminded students of their responsibility to give back to their home nations, using the knowledge gained at Osmania University for meaningful contributions. He assured that the university provides complete academic, administrative, and personal support, including well-maintained hostel facilities for international students.

He further announced the organisation of cultural programmes to promote cross-cultural understanding and advised them to develop civic sense, fostering responsible and respectful campus behaviour.

The programme concluded with a warm welcome to all foreign students, and the Director, Prof B Vijaya, announced the formation of an ‘Academic Committee’, a ‘Cultural Committee’, and a ‘Convocation Committee’ representing their specific nations to make foreign students on the OU campus feel at home. Joint Directors, Mohd Abdul Hameed and Nageswara Roa Amanchi, were also present.