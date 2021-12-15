Our victory is a slap in the face of Opposition, says TRS

Hyderabad: After a deafening defeat in Huzurabad bypoll, the victory in six Council seats under the Local Authorities' Constituencies has once again resurrected the enthusiasm among TRS leaders and cadres with many of them now stating that the party has become a formidable force in Telangana. The TRS leaders, including party working president KT Rama Rao and Ministers congratulated the winning candidates.

Rama Rao said that people of the State have been honouring the TRS in every election because its able administration. "By winning all the 12 Council seats, the TRS has once again proved that it is an undefeatable force in Telangana. The local bodies have been strengthened with many innovative programmes introduced by the TRS government besides ample pumping of funds for the development works. All these resulted in the victory of TRS," said Rao, thanking the public representatives who voted for TRS. Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the party won all the six seats in spite of several conspiracies and confusion created among voters by the opposition parties. "People have once again shown that they are with TRS by ensuring all 12 seats," he said.