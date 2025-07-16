OU’s dept of Business Management achieves 90% placement rate

Hyderabad: The Department of Business Management at Osmania University proudly announces an outstanding 90 percent placement rate for its graduating class of 2025, reflecting both the exceptional caliber of its students and the effectiveness of its industry-oriented curriculum. This remarkable accomplishment underscores the department’s unwavering dedication to cultivating future business leaders equipped for the global corporate landscape.

The placement season featured top financial institutions offering highly competitive packages. Federal Bank led the recruitment drive with the highest pay package of Rs 16 lakh per annum, followed by HDFC Bank, which offered Rs 8 lakh per annum—further reinforcing the department’s robust relationship with the banking and finance sectors.

This celebratory milestone was commemorated through a special felicitation event, where Department Head Prof. Y. Jahangir, Dean Prof. D. Sreeramulu, Chairperson of the Board of Studies Prof. Smitha Sambrani, and Dr. Vidya Sagar Rao introduced the successful students to the Honourable Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kumar Molugaram.

The ceremony was honored by the presence of distinguished university officials, including Registrar Prof. G. Naresh Reddy and OSD to the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Jithendra Kumar Naik. All attendees extended their heartfelt congratulations to the graduating students, Prof. Jahangir, and the committed faculty for achieving this landmark success.

In his address, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kumar Molugaram praised the department for its exemplary performance, lauding its consistent efforts to nurture talent and secure outstanding career opportunities for students. He urged the department and its future cohorts to “continue upholding the illustrious legacy of Osmania University and keep the Osmania flag flying high” by striving for continued excellence in academics and placement outcomes.