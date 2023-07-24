Over 1,000 techies to donate blood on KTR’s birthday today

Hyderabad: Over 1,000 techies will be donating blood as part of celebrating the 47th birthday of IT Minister KT Rama Rao at Divyashree NSL IT Park, behind Raidurgam Police Station, on Monday.

The event is being organised under the aegis of Telangana Facilities Management Council (TFMC). TFMC president Satyanarayana Mathala and deputy CRO (IT) Srinivas Rao Thandra said nearly 10,000 employees work at the IT towers.

They expect at least 1,000 techies to donate blood at the camp, which will be held between 11 am and 5.30 pm. “We are organizing the program under an initiative called “Gift a Smile”. The camp is organised in collaboration with the Red Cross. The camp will be conducted by five doctors and 40 nursing staff,” Satyanarayana said.

Blood is the most precious gift that anyone can give to another person – the gift of life. A decision to donate blood can save a life, or even several if your blood is separated into its components, Satya added.