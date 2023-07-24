Live
- Bibinagar AIIMS gets huge central funding
- Will bring past glory to State universities: Eatala
- PHFI, VPF join hands to fight infections, potential pandemics
- Basaveswara statue to be installed soon: Harish
- Historical Anjanadri hill received 6 crores offerings in six years
- Manipur Violence: Don’T Treat People As Guinea Pigs!
- Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi demands free electricity and basic facilities for Ganesh Pandals
- TPCC to kick off bus yatra from Aug 15 in poll run-up
- Heritage in tatters as State Museum wallows in neglect
- Two-day Vegan Festival brings down its curtains
Over 1,000 techies to donate blood on KTR’s birthday today
Hyderabad: Over 1,000 techies will be donating blood as part of celebrating the 47th birthday of IT Minister KT Rama Rao at Divyashree NSL IT Park,...
Hyderabad: Over 1,000 techies will be donating blood as part of celebrating the 47th birthday of IT Minister KT Rama Rao at Divyashree NSL IT Park, behind Raidurgam Police Station, on Monday.
The event is being organised under the aegis of Telangana Facilities Management Council (TFMC). TFMC president Satyanarayana Mathala and deputy CRO (IT) Srinivas Rao Thandra said nearly 10,000 employees work at the IT towers.
They expect at least 1,000 techies to donate blood at the camp, which will be held between 11 am and 5.30 pm. “We are organizing the program under an initiative called “Gift a Smile”. The camp is organised in collaboration with the Red Cross. The camp will be conducted by five doctors and 40 nursing staff,” Satyanarayana said.
Blood is the most precious gift that anyone can give to another person – the gift of life. A decision to donate blood can save a life, or even several if your blood is separated into its components, Satya added.