Over 2.87 cr vaccinated with one dose in Telangana State

Hyderabad: The Covid vaccination drive has been continuing at a healthy pace with the Health department administering at least one dose to 2,87,73,909 persons in the State so far.

A total of 3,27,880 eligible persons were given the Covid vaccine in government and private centres across the State on Monday.

So far, 1,06,72,280 persons have received one dose, while 81,01,629 got the second jab. Of the 327,880 who were given the vaccine on Monday, 184,593 received the first dose, while 143,287 got the second jab.

In the 18-44 years category, a total of 1,53,56,465 persons have so far received at least one dose. Of them 1,18,02,963 got the first dose, while 35,53,502 received the second jab.

In the above 45-year category, so far 82,44,318 persons received the first dose, while 40,65,522 got the second dose.