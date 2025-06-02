Over 300 caught for drunken driving in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: In a major drive against drunk driving, the Cyberabad Traffic Police caught 305 during late-night checks conducted on weekends across multiple locations under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. The police conducted a focused campaign against drunk driving. They had been on weekends organising a special large-scale drive by deputing teams to keep a check on drunk driving.

Of the total 305, as many as 242 were two-wheelers, 16 three-wheelers and 47 four-wheelers. The police said that 25 offenders were found with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 200 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml. The Miyapur zone reported highest cases, 52, followed by Balanagar and Chevella with 30 cases each, and Shamshabad 28 cases. The highest offenders were aged between 31-40; 116 offenders followed by 92 were in 21-30 years age group; 74 were 41-50 years old. All apprehended will be presented before the court.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police drive against drunk and driving reported 1,025 offenders between May 24 and 30. Of them 846 were two-wheelers, 44 three-wheelers, 134 cars and one heavy vehicle. The police said 46 were found with BAC of 200 mg/100 ml and above. Thirteen caught were aged between 18-20. While the highest offenders were in 21-30 age group, 435 s followed by 338 were aged 31-40 years; 166 offenders were 41-50 years old. A total of 44 people were convicted and sentenced to jail.