Over-speeding snuffs out 50 lives in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a span of two and half months, just after New Year, as many as 50 people died in accidents caused by over-speeding in Hyderabad City.



The figures from the Hyderabad Traffic Police department show that about 15 people died in January and March each, while in February 29 people died. Till date in March around five people died across City.

About 360 injuries were reported in January, February and March. Out of which 43 people were grievously injured. Around 48 fatal accidents occurred and a total of 451 accident cases reported during the same period.

According to a senior traffic police officer, motorists have been speeding, given that after almost a year in lockdown they were back on roads.

"Over-speeding is a natural psyche of humans to excel. If given a chance man is sure to achieve infinity in speed. An increase in speed multiplies the risk of accident and severity of injury," said a traffic police official. Faster vehicles are more prone to accidents, than slower ones. The severity of accidents will also be more in the case of faster vehicles. "Higher the speed, greater the risk," the official added.