Overflowing sewage chokes Parade Ground

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Parade Ground, a popular spot for morning walkers and sports enthusiasts, has been left in a filthy state due to overflowing sewage from nearby manholes. For several days, residents have expressed frustration as the contaminated water has made walking and exercising on the grounds difficult and unhygienic.

The underground drainage line ultimately flows from the Parade Ground to the RP Road underground system. The issue has escalated in recent weeks due to construction by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

The ongoing work has caused a blockage in the drainage system, leading to sewage spilling directly onto the Parade Ground. Noticing the public health hazard, superintendent Devender of the Cantonment Board Health and Sanitation Department wrote to HMDA officials on Saturday, urging immediate resolution.

The letter emphasised the need for coordination between the Cantonment Board’s Sanitation Department and HMDA to clear the blockages and prevent further sewage overflow. Residents have voiced their anger over the prolonged delay in addressing the problem, highlighting concerns about hygiene, mosquito breeding, and the potential for waterborne diseases.

They have demanded swift action to restore the Parade Ground to its clean and usable state. Authorities now face mounting pressure to coordinate effectively, unblock the drainage lines, and ensure that the Parade Ground, a key recreational space in Secunderabad, is safe and accessible once again.