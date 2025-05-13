Live
Oxford Grammar High School, Himayathnagar – Celebrating 100% Results Yet Again!
With immense pride and joy, the management of Oxford Grammar High School (OGS), Himayathnagar, Hyderabad, extends heartfelt congratulations to every student of the Class of 2025 for achieving a perfect 100% result in the Board Examinations — for the 11th consecutive year!
This extraordinary milestone is the result of meticulous planning, consistent revision schedules, and the visionary guidance of our Vice-Chairperson, Mrs. Prarthana Manikonda, whose unwavering support has once again led our students to excellence.
We deeply appreciate the relentless efforts of our Principal and dedicated teachers, whose passion for teaching, commitment to academic excellence, and continuous mentoring have made this achievement possible. Our sincere thanks also go to the parents, whose encouragement, cooperation, and trust have played a vital role in shaping this success story.
To our dear students — your success is not only a personal victory but also a source of inspiration to your juniors and peers. As you step into the next phase of your academic or professional journey, we urge you to carry with you the values of hard work, determination, and a lifelong love for learning that have brought you this far.
Class of 2025 – Our Star Performers:
|
Name
|
Marks (%)
|
POLEPEDDI LASYA SREEKARI
|
97.17%
|
HARSHEEL RAHUL SHAH
|
96.17%
|
BANDARU V A AGASTHYA
|
95.33%
|
SHREYANSH MEHTA
|
95.17%
|
JANVI BHAGWANI
|
94.33%
|
ARCCHIT CHAVAN
|
93.33%
|
BHAUMIK S V N L NAIDU
|
92.00%
|
SANJANA CHAUHAN
|
92.17%
|
KUNAAL SINGH
|
92.33%
|
PAPPULA SAI VIDAATH
|
92.33%
|
NEHAL CHETHALA
|
92.33%
|
THIMMASARTHI BHUVANA KUMAR
|
92.00%
|
PRITHVI AGARWAL
|
91.50%
|
PUNEET SHARMA
|
90.83%
This success serves as a shining example of what is possible when passion, discipline, and collaboration come together.
Once again, congratulations on this exceptional achievement. May your future be filled with even greater accomplishments, and may you continue to make your alma mater proud.
KATTA PRABHAKAR
(Correspondent)