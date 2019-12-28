Palabhishekam to KCR's portrait in Musheerabad
Highlights
Musheerabad Depot-1 manager Srinivas performed ‘palabhishekam’ to the portrait of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday for increasing the...
Musheerabad: Musheerabad Depot-1 manager Srinivas performed 'palabhishekam' to the portrait of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday for increasing the retirement age up to 60 years. He expressed happiness over the CM's decision. He said the workers and employees of RTC would work with utmost dedication as a return gesture.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...