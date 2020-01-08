Trending :
Palle Pragathi works inspected

District Panchayat Officer (DPO) Hanuk, divisional level PO Jyothi Reddy inspected the Palle Pragathi works at Gajawada, Dosapalli and Buranwadi...

Regode: District Panchayat Officer (DPO) Hanuk, divisional level PO Jyothi Reddy inspected the Palle Pragathi works at Gajawada, Dosapalli and Buranwadi Thanda on Tuesday.

They sensitised the students of government school at Gajawada on the importance of cleanliness. They gave a few directions to special officer Dharma Chander, secretary Swapna and sarpanch Surekha on the execution of works under the limits of Dosapalli Grama Panchayat. Kondapur gram panchayat special officer and tahsildar Satyanarayana took part in cleanliness and swept the roads.

Marpalli gram panchayat special officer Ravinder, panchayat secretary Krishna Chary, sarpanch Sidda Reddy, Itikayala village sarpanch Sunku Ramesh, APO Lachalu and others took part in various programmes held under the Palle Pragathi in their respective villages.

