Panchakarma Technician Course' to upgrade skills of youth in Old City

Hyderabad: Upbeat over the announcement of State Public Health Department regarding wrapping-up of the third wave, the Skill Development Centre at Pahadi Shareef on the city outskirts has commenced free skill development training classes for both boys and girls who enrolled for 'Panchakarma Technician Course' under 'SeekhoAurKamao' programme propagated by the Ministry of Minority Affairs. Panchkarma is a unique therapeutic procedure because of its preventive, curative and rejuvenating properties. It is a purifying and detoxification treatment aimed at eliminating toxins, deep-rooted stress and illness from the body.

The six months Panchkarma course aimed at upgrading skills among the unemployed youth of the minority community that will help them secure employment in Medical and Health Care Industry domestically and in oversees. As the course provides job guarantee given the demand in Medical and Health Care Industry, a significant number of candidates got placement in various hospitals and health care facilities domestically and in gulf countries simply after completion of free training programme.

Saber Yamani, Co-ordinator Spice Skill India LLP, Skill Development Centre, at Yerra Kunta, Pahadi Shareef informed that "The free training programme with six months duration provides stipend of Rs 2,000 twice during the training period. Out of the capacity of 480 seats, 400 have been filled and a significant number of candidates have turned up for the classes on the first day of reopening. The counselling process is still under way and we hope the remaining seats will also occupy soon."

During the advanced stage of the course, he said, the candidates will be provided On Job Training (OJT) opportunity where they can acclimatise with the real-time experience. A doctor and a faculty member have been appointed to train the candidates.

"The job-oriented course would guarantee employment post completion of the training. At least 5 out of 10 students get placement in various health care centres in the city while the others get the opportunity soon after completing the course in the past," he explained.