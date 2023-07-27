  • Menu
Pantancheru MLA’s son dies of heart attack

It is learnt that he was undergoing treatment at the Continental Hospital for a few days due to damaged kidneys

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, Patancheru MLA Goodem Mahipal Reddy's eldest son Vishnuvardhan Reddy died of heart attack on Thursday morning. He is 30 years old. It is learnt that he was undergoing treatment at the Continental Hospital for a few days due to damaged kidneys.

The family members said that he died of a heart attack at 2 am. Mahipal Reddy's family is in mourning after the death of their son. Vishnuvardhan's body was brought home and the funeral is likely to take place shortly.

