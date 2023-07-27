Live
- CM YS Jagan releases funds under Foreign Education scheme
- Minister Zameer visited Joly Mohalla and Bhakshi garden slums to accommodate 262 families
- MLA Kandala shifted the flood-affected families to the rehabilitation centres
- Nurse Falls Victim to Crypto Currency Money Doubling Fraud
- Udupi washroom video incident
- Heavy Rains: TS police bans Selfies at flooding water bodies
- Popcorn at Rs. 660 watery cola at Rs160?
- Heavy rains in Telangana: DGP set up Flood Monitoring Centre
- Hyderabad: Taps theft in bathrooms at Secretariat!!!
- Tumultuous 'Slogan War' In Rajya Sabha Over Manipur Issue: Opposition Vs. Ruling Party
Just In
Pantancheru MLA’s son dies of heart attack
Highlights
It is learnt that he was undergoing treatment at the Continental Hospital for a few days due to damaged kidneys
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, Patancheru MLA Goodem Mahipal Reddy's eldest son Vishnuvardhan Reddy died of heart attack on Thursday morning. He is 30 years old. It is learnt that he was undergoing treatment at the Continental Hospital for a few days due to damaged kidneys.
The family members said that he died of a heart attack at 2 am. Mahipal Reddy's family is in mourning after the death of their son. Vishnuvardhan's body was brought home and the funeral is likely to take place shortly.
