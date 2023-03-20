Paper leak not a scam, but mistake by two, says Gangula

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Sunday asserted that the TSPSC paper leak was not a scam, but a mistake by two individuals. He said it was the State government which brought out the issue forming a special investigating team (SIT) for the inquiry. Addressing a press conference, along with MLCs T Bhanu Prasad and L Ramana, he said no injustice would be done to youth. Alleging that the Opposition was trying to mislead youth by mudslinging the government on the issue, Kamalakar said the government had no role in the constitutional body.

He said when the government received information the leakage before the press and the Opposition, the investigation was started on March 12. The two accused were arrested on the same day. Kamalakar remarked it was 'shameful' for the Opposition parties to speak without any knowledge. He said there were competitive padayatras by the Congress leaders. To show his supremacy over CLP leader Batti Vikramarka, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy was trying to be in news by making baseless allegations against KTR and his office.

The minister said the Opposition was 'misleading' people and unemployed by calling it a scam or scandal. This was a mistake done by two people. During the Chief Minister K Rosaiah's regime in Andhra Pradesh, when Ripunjay Reddy, a member of the APPSC, was arrested, the then IT Minister PonnalaLakshmaiah did not resign. When Joyce Jonny was arrested in connection with the UPSC scam in 2010, the PM did not resign, he pointed out.

Kamalakar said people know that paper leak and job scams were happening everyday in the BJP and Congress-ruled States. In the BJP-ruled Gujarat, Karnataka, UP and MP, it was common to see paper leaks and selling of jobs.