Pargi: Centre of Indian Trade Unions releases poster for Jan 8 strike

Pargi: The district unit of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Tuesday called for a united struggle against the 'anti-labour policies of Central government.

District CITU vice president M Venkatramulu and Mangamma appealed the working class in the district to make the January 8 general strike successful. On the occasion, a poster regarding the strike was released.

The duo pointed out that the prices were touching the sky, while there were no new jobs apart from these industries were shutting down. They alleged that facilities like ESI and PF were not being extended to the contract staff. CITU leaders M Ravindra, Habib, Naresh, Srinivas, Ramesh and others were present.