Parjavani held at GHMC headquarters

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received 188 grievances and 18 phone-in programme at the Prajavani programme held on Monday.

Commissioner Ronald Rose directed the officials to resolve the public appeals within a specified time period.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and Commissioner Ronald Rose participated in the public event held at the GHMC headquarters on Monday.

On this occasion, the Commissioner thoroughly examined the grievances of the people from different areas and issued instructions to the concerned authorities for resolution.

The people were asked not to come to the head office, but they could visit the circle and zonal level. The Commissioner asked only those whose problem is not resolved at circle zonal level should come here.

The Mayor said that steps should be taken to upload each application online and send the message along with the applicant to the HOD of the concerned department. She requested the Commissioner to issue instructions to the field-level officials to attend the public hearing held every Monday with a report of solving the grievances.