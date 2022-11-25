Passport Seva Kendra appointments rescheduled

Hyderabad: Due to some technical issues on November 22, operations at 5 Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (PoPSKs) under the jurisdiction of Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad were hampered.

Applicants were informed that rescheduling of their appointments to a further date would be intimated to them.



The Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad has accordingly decided to keep 5 PSKs and 2 POPSKs at Nalgonda and Khammam open on Saturday i.e., 26.11.2022 for processing the applications of those applicants which cannot be processed on 22/11/22.

Such applicants have been informed through SMSs about rescheduling their appointments to Saturday.

All applicants who have got such SMSs, are advised to visit the respective Kendras, after verifying their scheduled time and slot and submit their applications, a press release said.