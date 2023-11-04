Live
Pawan Kalyan meets Chandrababu in Hyderabad, inquires about health
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan along with Nadendla Manohar has met former Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Jubilee Hills of Hyderabad on Saturday. On this occasion, he inquired about TDP chief Chandrababu's health condition.
Chandrababu, who was released from Rajamahendravaram Jail on October 31, recently came to Hyderabad for a medical examination. Doctors conducted all kinds of blood tests as well as heart, lung and skin allergy tests at AIG Hospital in Gachibowli on Friday. In two days, Chandrababu will undergo eye tests and surgery at LV Prasad Eye Hospital in Hyderabad.
The Jana Sena chief's meeting has got prominence in the wake of Telangana assembly elections as they could discuss on the political situation in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.